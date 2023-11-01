17-year-old indicted for murder of 16-year-old outside IHOP in July

article

DeKalb County teenager, Jakari Childs, is facing serious charges in connection with the tragic shooting death of another teen outside an IHOP restaurant. The 17-year-old was indicted by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on Tuesday, with charges including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 15, 2023, outside the IHOP located at 3020 Panola Road. The victim, Jacob Johnson, 16, lost his life in the shooting.

According to the preliminary investigation, the tragic event unfolded when Defendant Childs unexpectedly arrived at the restaurant, searching for his ex-girlfriend, who was an employee there. Johnson, a close friend of the young woman and also an IHOP employee, learned of Childs' arrival and informed her. All three individuals attended the same school.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family speaks out for first time since 16-year-old murdered at local IHOP

Childs' former girlfriend went outside to confront him and asked him to leave the restaurant. However, Defendant Childs allegedly opened fire, striking Johnson, who was standing next to Childs' ex-girlfriend. She managed to escape and sought help from employees at a nearby business, who promptly called 911. Johnson did not survive the ordeal.

The case has been assigned to DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick, and Defendant Childs is scheduled for arraignment on December 13, 2023. This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing conflicts without resorting to violence.