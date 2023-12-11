16-year-old killed in Valdosta by hit-and-run driver while checking on injured dog

A 16-year-old teenager was killed Dec. 9 by a hit-and-run driver while trying to help a dog that had been hit by a vehicle, according to Valdosta Police Department.

Samuel Johnson Jr. was walking in the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road when he apparently saw the injured dog. As he was trying to help the dog, he was apparently struck by another vehicle.

Another person who was also driving through the area saw the dog and stopped. While checking on the dog, which died, she saw Johnson lying in the grass median along with another injured dog. The driver immediately called 9-1-1.

Valdosta police officers, firefighters and EMS responded to the area. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through evidence collected at the scene, the offender's vehicle was identified as a dark-colored Dodge Charger, between the years of 2011 and 2014. It was last seen traveling in the area of Inner Perimeter Road and North Forrest Street Extension.

The police department posted a plea for help in locating the driver on Facebook on Monday morning. A few hours later, they posted that they had located the vehicle. However, they did not say if anyone has been arrested.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

