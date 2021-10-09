16-year-old girl reported missing from airport-area apartment complex

article

Police in Clayton County are seeking the public's help in finding a teenager last seen on Friday at an apartment complex a few miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Clayton County Police Officers responded to Lake Regency Drive where 16-year-old Naneka Campbell was last seen and has not been seen since. Naneka has red and blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she’s 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds.

Naneka was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants — a Golden Crust uniform.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Naneka Campbell is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS