15-year-old dead after shooting 10-year-old sister in Troup County, sheriff's office says

A 15-year-old male is dead and a 10-year-old female is in the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday night.

According to Troup County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Bartley Road in LaGrange at 10:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found both teenagers with gunshot wounds. They were transported to Wellstar West Georgia Emergency Department.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division believe that the teenagers were brother and sister and the brother shot his sister before shooting himself.

It is not known at this time why the older teen shot his younger sibling.

The female was later transported to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.