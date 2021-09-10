15-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle

article

A Hall County teenager has been airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a pedestrian was hit in the area of McEver Road and Flat Creek Road when she went out in the roadway.

The victim, described as a 15-year-old girl, was transported by an air ambulance to Children's Hospital of Atlanta Egleston.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or her condition at this time.

As of Friday morning, Police are not charging the driver in connection with the collision.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.