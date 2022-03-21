15-year-old boy shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspects in white Kia

The Atlanta Police Department said a 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.

The boy is in surgery after he was hit in the arm with a bullet that passed into his stomach. Police are canvassing the area for a white Kia occupied by two "younger" men.

Police haven't reported any arrests.

Sgt. Michael Young said police received a call about a young boy shot in the arm at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane.

Police said the boy was outside with friends when someone in a white Kia pulled up and asked them a question. Police said an argument began and escalated to gunfire.

First responders rushed the boy to Grady Memorial Hospital.

"I would say he's going to be critical at this point," Young said.

Police said the injured boy is from Clayton County, and they're trying to determine why the boy was out of school.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and details are limited.

