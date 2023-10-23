15-year-old arrested with guns, drugs by Valdosta Police Department

article

On Oct. 18 at around 2:45 pm, Valdosta Police Department's Narcotics Unit detectives patrolling the Ora Lee West Homes area made a startling discovery. A 15-year-old male was observed walking through the complex, concealing a handgun in his front pocket. What transpired next would lead to a series of charges that include drug possession and firearm violations.

As the detectives approached the juvenile to investigate the incident, they noticed that the young male seemed poised to flee, according to the Valdosta Police Department. In a tense moment, the 15-year-old suddenly turned towards the detectives, reaching for another firearm concealed in his waistband. After repeated verbal commands, the juvenile was successfully detained, and the detectives confiscated a handgun and a rifle from him. Additionally, over 36 grams of suspected cocaine were found in his pocket.

The apprehended juvenile was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offenses, which included:

Possession of a Schedule II substance (Cocaine) with the intent to distribute - a felony.

Possession of cocaine within 1000 feet of a Housing Authority - a felony.

Possession of cocaine within 1000 feet of a park - a felony.

Criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark - a felony.

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age - misdemeanors.

Following the arrest, the detectives coordinated with the Department of Juvenile Justice, leading to the juvenile's placement in a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan expressed her concern about the incident, saying, "The fact that a 15-year-old was walking around in a housing area with two firearms, especially while children were getting off their school buses, is alarming. This juvenile's actions could have quickly caused a different outcome. I am extremely proud of this work by our Narcotics Detectives. There is no doubt that these detectives stopped this juvenile from committing a violent crime."



