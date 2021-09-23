15 arrested during DeKalb County's Project Safe Home

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office made another two-day sweep aiming to get suspected domestic violence offenders off the streets. It’s part of the ongoing Project Safe Home. Deputies went door-to-door to take those accused offenders into custody.

FOX 5 was at several locations where the DeKalb County Fugitive Squad was executing arrest warrants. Deputies were targeting those accused of violent domestic offenses.

"For the past two days, we’ve been out endeavoring about 456 warrants, all domestic violence-related," said Chief Deputy Randy Akies, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crimes range from misdemeanors to felonies and include crimes like battery, stalking, assault, and cruelty to children.

The sheriff’s office said it oftentimes finds additional charges when deputies take the suspects into custody.

"Proofs of other crimes, we have had cases where we have gone to arrest individuals and we find some other illegal substances or some other illegal activity in which we have had to add additional charges," Chief Deputy Akies said. "We mostly look at this as assisting the domestic violence victims. We do our part in ensuring those individuals that are wanted for participating in domestic violence incidents are taken off the streets."

Deputies made 93 tries, cleared 27 warrants, and made 15 arrests during this round of Project Safe Home.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS