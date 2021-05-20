Fugitive Squad nets 21 arrests during domestic violence warrant operation

Just a few hours with the DeKalb County Fugitive Squad can give one a sense of how sensitive and complicated things can get when it comes to domestic violence allegations for the accusers and the accused. FOX 5 followed deputies Wednesday as they encountered domestic violence suspects who had outstanding warrants and the accusers who filed complaints.

"I spoke with y'all months ago and tried to get all this dropped and somebody was supposed to get back to me and now you're here at my door with my kids here. This is very scary," said one woman who filed a complaint against a man who lived at her home.

Another woman remained calm as she called someone on her cellphone for help before deputies took her into custody.

"I need you to come get my kids. They're about to take me to jail. I need you to get here like, right now," she said to a woman on the phone.

Thursday, Sheriff Melody Maddox said the Fugitive Squad deputies arrested 21 men and women during Operation Safe Home and cleared 35 executed outstanding warrants for misdemeanor crimes stemming from domestic violence calls over the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had outstanding warrants assault, criminal trespassing, stalking, family violence battery and cruelty to children charges and this clear 35 warrants after 78 endeavors," the sheriff said.

Now more of her deputies are vaccinated, her deputies can more aggressively clear outstanding warrants that they weren't able to address during the pandemic. She said she hopes the message is clear for victims of domestic violence and the men and women accused of hurting a loved one.

"For the suspects, we want them to know that their actions will not be tolerated in DeKalb County. And for the victims, we want both men and women that they should feel safe at home and that they are safe and that we will continue to go after these offenders," the sheriff said standing in the lobby of the DeKalb County Jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.