14-year-old Gwinnett County teen who disappeared on last day of school found

Nevaeh "Ashley" Bell, 14, who disappeared on the last day of school in Gwinnett County on May 24 has been found, according to police.

She was last seen around in the parking lot of Parkview High School after finishing final exams.

Bell's cellphone was turned off a few hours later and she was not active on social media immediately following her disappearance.

Bell's father told FOX 5 his daughter is quiet, a bit antisocial, and a gamer. He said it was uncharacteristic for a student with perfect school attendance and someone who would not just leave her family.

He also said that he thought Ashley might be talking to someone on an app and became friends with them and they "lured" her out.

The case was originally reported to the Gwinnett County School Police who turned it over to Gwinnett Police Department.

A 15-year-old girl, who is also a student at Parkview High School, also went missing in May. At this time, it is unknown if that girl has been located.

Gwinnett Police say they received information that led the lead detective on the case to believe that Bell was at a home on Sanders Drive in Morrow. She was located at the home and police arrested 41-year-old Russell Cheeves. He was charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Interference with Custody. He is currently incarcerated in Clayton County. Bell was released to her parents.