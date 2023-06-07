Gwinnett Police looking for 'endangered' 14-year-old girl who disappeared last day of school

article

The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a young teen girl who they believe is endangered.

Nevaeh "Ashley" Bell, 14, was last seen at approximately 10:32 a.m. May 24 in the parking lot of Parkview High School on Cole Drive in unincorporated Lilburn. She was last seen walking toward the student parking lot after taking an exam. The girl would have normally left school with her older sister.

May 24 was the last day of school.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia 14-year-old girl missing since last day of classes

Bell's cell phone was turned off a few hours later and she has not been active on social media,. She does not have access to money or a car.

According to the police, this is outside the girl's normal behavior and she had perfect attendance in school.

Bell's father told FOX 5 Atlanta that his daughter is quite, a bit antisocial and a gamer. The family believes she met someone on an app that was able to lure her away.

The case was originally reported to the Gwinnett County School Police who turned it over to Gwinnett Police Department.

Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information in this case.