Officers have arrested a 14-year-old Allatoona High School student accused of starting a hoax that triggered a "code rock" alert at the school.

On Tuesday at around 11:45 a.m., the Cobb County 911 center received a report from its 988 Lifeline crisis hotline.

According to officials, the report said that someone had texted the hotline saying that they were at Allatoona High School with a firearm and were going to harm students.

The threat led to a "code red" alert and a police investigation, which eventually revealed the threat was a hoax.

On Wednesday, officials received a similar call to the hotline with the same claims. This time, investigators say they identified a student at the high school as the main suspect.

When interviewed, officers say the student admitted to making false threats.

The student, whose identity has not been released by police, is charged with terroristic threats, transmitting a false public alarm, and disrupting the operation of a public school.

"We are grateful for the quick response of Cobb Schools Police and local law enforcement in investigating the reported threats this week. Their efforts confirmed the threats were fake, and our students and staff are safe—our top priority," a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District told FOX 5 in a statement.

The spokesperson said that they will prosecute all those involved in making false threats "to the full extent of the law."