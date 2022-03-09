13-year-old runaway in DeKalb County not seen since Tuesday, police say

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old who reportedly ran away sometime on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

Police said someone reported Cam'Ron Griffin ran away from the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta.

Police described the boy as 4-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black and read jacket with gray shoes.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabout is asked to call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

