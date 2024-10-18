12-year-old girl arrested in Newton County for making online threats

A 12-year-old student from Clements Middle School has been arrested for making online threats, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The student, a female, has been charged with terroristic threats and acts, and her case will be handled by the Juvenile Court System.

Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasized the seriousness of such incidents, stating that threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated and those responsible will face accountability. He also encouraged parents and students to remain mindful of their actions and words.

The Sheriff’s Office works closely with the Newton County School System to ensure a safe environment for all students. Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately, reinforcing the importance of the "See something, say something" initiative.