Boy, 12, killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

Authorities are looking into the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Southwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police officers responded around 1:48 p.m. to Shirley Street SW where the boy was found "not alert, not conscious or breathing." He was pronounced dead by Grady EMS.

Police have not released the boy's identity.

Homicide investigators were looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

