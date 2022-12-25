Police release photos of suspect in NE Atlanta homicide

article

After a man was shot and killed late Christmas Eve in northeast Atlanta, police have since released a photo of a suspect in the case.

On Dec. 24 around 11:15 p.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a commercial area at 111 Boulevard. When they got there, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Although medical assistance was provided for him, he didn't make it.

Homicide investigators joined the case that night and found surveillance footage of a person they believe to be a suspect, and the white vehicle they may have been driving.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

Investigators ask that anyone who recognizes the pictured individual, or may have additional information on the case, to please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta to leave an anonymous tip at 404-577-8477.