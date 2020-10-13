$10,000 reward offered in deadly NW Atlanta shooting

article

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can help them identify a suspect in the deadly July 5th shooting of a man in Atlanta.

Detectives say on that day, the suspect shot 26-year-old Demarquez Mobley multiple times in the area of 2500 Center Street.

Police previously shared security footage of the suspect captured by a camera shortly before the shooting.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Advertisement

Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible to collect the reward.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.