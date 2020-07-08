Detectives searching for suspect in deadly NW Atlanta shooting

article

Atlanta detectives are asking for help identifying a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man.

According to police, Demarquez Mobley was shot multiple times on July 5 in the area of 2500 Center Street.

Police shared surveillance footage of a man caught on camera shortly before the shooting.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of a suspect.

