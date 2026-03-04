Man runs to McNair Middle School after being shot, officials say
McNair Middle School police activity
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and ran toward McNair Middle School on Wednesday.
What we know:
The DeKalb County School District stated the shooting occurred at a nearby AutoZone. Following the shooting, the victim ran approximately 1.3 miles from the store to the school before calling 911 for help.
District officials clarified that the victim is not associated with the school.
DeKalb County police are currently on the scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene. It appeared most of the police activity was behind the school near a neighborhood. There was also an ambulance.
What we don't know:
At this time, the victim's condition has not been released. It is also unclear if the school was placed on lockdown during the incident.
Police say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Tanya Mendoza and Sawsha Stephens emailing with officials from DeKalb County.