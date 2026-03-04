Expand / Collapse search

Man dead, woman critically hurt in DeKalb domestic shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  March 4, 2026 9:30am EST
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • Police found a man dead and a woman critically injured early Wednesday on Oakvale Road.
    • Investigators believe the man shot the woman during a domestic-related incident.
    • Authorities say the man then died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called around 3:25 a.m. to the Saratoga Lake Condominiums in the 3500 block of Oakvale Road after receiving a report of someone shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in front of an apartment with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police also found a woman inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigators believe the man shot the woman during a domestic-related incident before shooting and killing himself.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The deceased has not been identified as of Wednesday morning. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. The story has been updated since it was originally published. 

