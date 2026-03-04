Man dead, woman critically hurt in DeKalb domestic shooting

article

The Brief Police found a man dead and a woman critically injured early Wednesday on Oakvale Road. Investigators believe the man shot the woman during a domestic-related incident. Authorities say the man then died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called around 3:25 a.m. to the Saratoga Lake Condominiums in the 3500 block of Oakvale Road after receiving a report of someone shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in front of an apartment with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police also found a woman inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigators believe the man shot the woman during a domestic-related incident before shooting and killing himself.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The deceased has not been identified as of Wednesday morning.

The Source Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. The story has been updated since it was originally published.