Man dead, woman critically hurt in DeKalb domestic shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Officers were called around 3:25 a.m. to the Saratoga Lake Condominiums in the 3500 block of Oakvale Road after receiving a report of someone shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead in front of an apartment with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police also found a woman inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Preliminary investigators believe the man shot the woman during a domestic-related incident before shooting and killing himself.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing. The deceased has not been identified as of Wednesday morning.