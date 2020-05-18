$10,000 reward offered in deadly Buckhead shooting

A reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in front of a Buckhead apartment is now at $10,000.

The shooting happened Saturday just after midnight at an apartment complex located along Habersham Road at Roswell Road. Atlanta police said a man in his mid-30s was found dead outside along the sidewalk along Roswell Road. Investigators said he appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told police two men in a blue or gray vehicle yelled “get him!” during the shooting. Investigators said that vehicles fled northbound along Roswell Road.

A motive and the circumstances surround the incident have not been determined.

Monday, an anonymous donor came forward offering $8,000 in addition to Crime Stoppers Atlanta $2,000 reward. The donor said they hoped it would help lead to an arrest quicker.

Anyone with information regarding the case can anonymously call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

