Police search for gunman in deadly overnight shooting in Buckhead

Atlanta police are working to track down the gunman in a deadly overnight shooting in Buckhead.

Investigators found a white male in his mid-30s with a single gunshot wound to the chest on the sidewalk along Roswell Road, near Habersham.

"We do not know if [the victim] lives in this area. We'll be looking for his next of kin and try to find out why he was in this area tonight," said Capt. D'Andrea Price with Atlanta police.

A witness living on the upper level of nearby apartment homes heard the incident play out around 2:30 Saturday morning.

"A witness actually heard a commotion down below from up top of an altercation that was occurring, she heard something like, 'That's him, that's him,'" Price described. "She heard one gunshot, and she saw the man fall to the sidewalk."

Next, that witness said she saw a bluish-gray vehicle speed away north on Roswell Road.

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact CrimeStoppers, 404-577-TIPS.