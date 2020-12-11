1 shot outside Five Points MARTA Station, suspect on run

Several agencies are searching for the person who opened fire on a victim outside the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Police were called out around 3 p.m. to the station located at 30 Alabama Street SW. MARTA police said officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting, but believe it stemmed from some sort of confrontation.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

