1 injured in shooting at Atlanta gas station

Atlanta police units responded to a shooting at the BP gas station located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta on August 21, 2024.

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Westland Boulevard.

Officers were called out shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a shooting.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and found investigators focusing on a silver car at the BP gas station.

Officers also appeared to be searching the woods between the gas station and the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a person shot.

They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.