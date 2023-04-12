1 dead, 1 injured in East Point gas station shooting

article

East Point Police is investigating a double shooting in Southwest Atlanta. One of the victims has been pronounced dead.

Officials say two men were shot Wednesday while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station and Piggly Wiggly within East Point city limits.

One them died at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Point on April 12, 2023.

Detectives are investigating alongside a crime scene technician.

