1 dead, 1 injured after weekend shooting in Austell, police say

Two men were shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Linworth Boulevard in Austell, according to Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD says Jeffrey Moore, 54, of LaGrange, was transported to a local hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, Mikal Hart, 44, also of LaGrange, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, Courtney Woullard, 42, of Austell, was taken into custody at the scene without significant incident. Following an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, Woullard was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities confirmed that Moore's next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing, and police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.