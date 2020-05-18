1 adult, 6 children hospitalized after rollover crash in Rockdale County

Deputies said one adult and six children were rushed to an area hospital following a rollover crash in Rockdale County.

It happened just after noon along Interstate 20 eastbound after Sigman Road, exit 78. Rockdale County deputies said they found an overturned vehicle. Deputies said four of the children were ejected.

All were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies said all the children were under the age of 11.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

The names of those involved have not been released.