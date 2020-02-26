Woodward Academy moves on past Sandy Creek in state tourney

Nothing less than a down-to-the-wire affair was to be expected from the top seeds in the Class AAAA boys state basketball tournament.

The star power was through the roof in College Park -- well, almost -- between Woodward Academy's 7-foot Walker Kessler and Sandy Creek's 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith, the top senior and junior in the state, respectively.

Kessler had 33 points, 13 boards and three blocks for the War Eagles. Smith added 25 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots.

As the final buzzer sounded, though, it was Woodward moving on, taking down Sandy Creek, 58-56.