Week 8 Game of the Week Preview: Athens Academy Spartans vs. Prince Avenue Christian

ATHENS, Ga. - We’re featuring a huge Class A-private showdown between top-ranked Athens Academy and second-ranked Prince Avenue Christian.

These two rivals have shared top-billing in the Athens area for a few years now.

PAC features 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff who has committed to UGA. The Wolverines' only loss came to Rabun County on the road.

Athens Academy leads the all-time series, 9-7.

The Spartans feature Notre Dame commit Deion Colzie, a 6-foot 4-wide receiver who has dominated the competition so far in 2020.

The Spartans have 10 region titles to Prince Avenue’s five. Surprisingly, neither program has won a state championship.