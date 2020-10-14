Week 7 Team of the Week: Ola Mustangs

The South Side is represented for the first time in 2020 with our Week 7 Team of the Week: the Ola Mustangs

The Mustangs are winners of the award for the first time in school history.

Head coach Jared Zito has the Mustangs playing some great football. A signature win over Dutchtown caused heads to turn, and Ola moved to 5-0 after beating Woodland on Friday night.

Ola is not known for its football prowess, bit this year they’re led by some strong players including kicker Chase Folser and linebacker Azariah Bell, who helped the defense nearly post a shutout against Woodland. Azariah had four tackles and one tackle for loss.