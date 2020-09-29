Week 5 Team of the Week: Lovejoy Wildcats

This week’s Team of the Week earned the honor with a stunning upset of 7A powerhouse North Gwinnett on the road in Week 4.

Edgar Carson’s 6A Lovejoy Wildcats shocked the state when beat previously undefeated and No. 3-ranked Bulldogs, 19-7. The Wildcats came back from a 7-6 second half deficit to earn their fourth win on the season against no losses. North Gwinnett was a 38-point favorite coming into the game, and Lovejoy’s win also ended the Bulldogs’ 27-game home winning streak. The Wildcats became the first team from a lower classification to beat North Gwinnett since 1999.

Lovejoy remains unranked, and they have another tough road game at Griffin on the schedule this week.