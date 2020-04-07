Trio of High 5 stars top MaxPreps All-Decade Team

article

MaxPreps.com has released their All-Decade High School Football Team. Included on that list are a handful of former High 5 Sports stars.

Included on the first team is quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Cartersville, tight end Arik Gilbert from Marietta, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Lanier.

Lawrence led the Purple Hurricanes to two state titles and has gone on to lead Clemson to a college football national championship.

Gilbert just capped his senior season at Marietta with a the Class AAAAAAA state championship and is headed to LSU.

Brown just wrapped up a stellar career at Auburn and is expected to be taken in the top 10 of this year's NFL Draft.

On the second team of MaxPreps list is North Gwinnett offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, Grayson defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche and Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe.

The third team features Gainesville quarterback Deshaun Watson and Roswell defensive back Xavier McKinney.

Advertisement

The entire list can be seen here: MaxPreps All-Decade Team