Playoff quarterfinals Team of the Week: Riverdale Raiders

Riverdale head coach Rodney Hackney finds a way to win no matter where he goes.

Hackney helped resurrect programs at North Clayton and Washington, and now, in his third year at Riverdale, he has the 8-2 Raiders in the playoffs for the third straight year — this time in the quarterfinals for only the fourth time in school history.

Quarterback Avaun Rucker caught fire late in the season, helping the Raiders win their last six games, including playoff wins over Cedar Shoals and NW Whitfield.

But, it’s the Raiders’ defense that’s made the them special in 2020. They’ve held opponents scoreless on five occasions. Longtime Hackney assistant Max Wiltz leads that potent defense against a very tough opponent, the 4th-ranked Benedictine Cadets (8-2) on the road in Savannah on Friday night.