Morgan County football suspends football practice after 3 COVID-19 cases

Morgan County High School football is putting their offseason work on hold because of three positive COVID-19 test results. Morgan County football coach Bill Malone sent an email on Sunday saying the team has experienced a confirmed case, and practice will be suspended for the next five days.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we elected to suspend practice for one week," said Morgan County Charter School System athletic director Doug Connelly in a statement to FOX 5. "The one week suspension of football activities allows our staff additional time to monitor the situation in an effort to decrease exposure to other student-athletes and staff involved with our football program. Furthermore, this decision allows our coaches time to focus on the start of a new school year."

Malone wrote in the email that every parent whose child had "been exposed" was notified. Connelly's statement said, in addition to the three positive tests, six players may have had close contact with those that tested positive.

Malone wrote in the email the hope is the team can "return to workouts [August 3rd]." He encouraged the emails recipients to continue to "monitor your child" for symptoms related to COVID-19.

"Ultimately, we hold the health and safety of our students, staff, and community members as the highest priority," said Connelly. "We will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as we make plans for the coming school year."