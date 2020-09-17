High 5 Week 3 Recap

ATLANTA - First off, High 5 fans, let's take a moment and realize how far we've come to make it to Week 3.
Deep breaths, y'all.
Douglass head coach Rodney Cofield has got us covered in a guided meditation.
Our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week led us to Wesleyan, which hosted Douglass and its zen master coach. Chucky was even a part of our pregame coverage. Bill Hartman has the full game story and presented the coveted Golden Hand later on:
Game of the Week: Douglass vs. Wesleyan
Our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week led us to Wesleyan, which hosted Douglass. Bill Hartman has the full game story and presented the coveted Golden Hand later on.
Meanwhile, North Cobb was named our Team of the Week after a big 28-14 win last week over Buford.
Team of the Week: North Cobb Warriors
The North Cobb Warriors are the latest High 5 Sports Team of the Week.
Here's how they fared coming off that Team of the Week high: North Cobb vs. Alpharetta
North Cobb vs. Alpharetta
Meanwhile, North Cobb was named our Team of the Week after a big 28-14 win last week over Buford. Here's how they fared coming off that Team of the Week high against Alpharetta.
And earlier in the week, we went up to Alpharetta to get Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli Mic'd Up -- and it didn't disappoint.
Mic’d Up: Shiloh at Denmark
Mic'd Up: Shiloh at Denmark
Marist vs. Woodward Academy
Marist vs. Woodward Academy
Marist vs. Woodward Academy
North Atlanta vs. Jackson-Atlanta
North Atlanta vs. Jackson-Atlanta
North Atlanta vs. Jackson-Atlanta
Jefferson vs. Rabun County
Jefferson vs. Rabun County
Jefferson vs. Rabun County
Jefferson's Malaki Starks also gave us our Play of the Night earlier.
Brookwood vs. Walton
Brookwood vs. Walton
Brookwood vs. Walton
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Parkview vs. North Gwinnett
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Parkview vs. North Gwinnett
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Parkview vs. North Gwinnett
Collins Hill vs. Grayson
Collins Hill vs. Grayson
Collins Hill vs. Grayson
Forsyth Central vs. Loganville
Forsyth Central vs. Loganville
Forsyth Central vs. Loganville
Loganville Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian
Loganville Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian
Loganville Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian
Whitewater vs. Locust Grove
Whitewater vs. Locust Grove
Whitewater vs. Locust Grove
North Clayton vs. Tri-Cities
North Clayton vs. Tri-Cities
North Clayton vs. Tri-Cities
Alcovy vs. Duluth
Alcovy vs. Duluth
Alcovy vs. Duluth
East Coweta vs. Norcross
East Coweta vs. Norcross
East Coweta vs. Norcross