High 5 Week 3 Recap

ATLANTA - First off, High 5 fans, let's take a moment and realize how far we've come to make it to Week 3.

Deep breaths, y'all.

Douglass head coach Rodney Cofield has got us covered in a guided meditation.

Our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week led us to Wesleyan, which hosted Douglass and its zen master coach. Chucky was even a part of our pregame coverage. Bill Hartman has the full game story and presented the coveted Golden Hand later on:

Game of the Week: Douglass vs. Wesleyan

Meanwhile, North Cobb was named our Team of the Week after a big 28-14 win last week over Buford.

Team of the Week: North Cobb Warriors

Here's how they fared coming off that Team of the Week high: North Cobb vs. Alpharetta

North Cobb vs. Alpharetta

And earlier in the week, we went up to Alpharetta to get Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli Mic'd Up -- and it didn't disappoint.

Mic’d Up: Shiloh at Denmark

Marist vs. Woodward Academy

North Atlanta vs. Jackson-Atlanta

Jefferson vs. Rabun County

Jefferson's Malaki Starks also gave us our Play of the Night earlier.

Brookwood vs. Walton

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Parkview vs. North Gwinnett

Collins Hill vs. Grayson

Forsyth Central vs. Loganville

Loganville Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian

Whitewater vs. Locust Grove

North Clayton vs. Tri-Cities

Alcovy vs. Duluth

East Coweta vs. Norcross

