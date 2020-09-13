Week 3 Game of the Week Preview: Wesleyan vs. Douglass

Wesleyan vs. Douglass is our first High 5 Game of the Week featuring an Atlanta Public Schools team this season.

Wesleyan is 2-0 after winning at home at Robinson Field last week over Mount De Sales from Macon.

"It's been a strange and challenging experience for all of us," said Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen. "Nobody saw it coming. Nobody's ever seen it before. We're doing the best that we can, and I think so far, so good."

Pridgen is in his 17th season as the Wolves' head coach and has won two region titles and one state championship. He said though this year is different than any other, his players are grateful, resilient, eager to play and ready for anything.

"I'm not sure that the message of 'play every day like it's your last' has ever resonated with kids more than it does right now," Pridgen told FOX 5 Sports.

This will be the first game of the season for Douglass and head coach Rodney Cofield -- and he's cerainly found his zen heading into the 2020 season.

Cofield even swapped some 2019 playoff film with Pridgen to help the Wolves prepare for this matchup since it will be Douglass' first game of the season.

"It's a big moment for the kids," Cofield said. "They've been hitting each other for the last couple weeks, and it's time to hit somebody else now."