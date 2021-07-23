High 5 Sports Game of the Week schedule features first-ever Friday night girls flag football game

FOX 5 is excited to feature the biggest and best high school football games from around North Georgia this fall. The High 5 Sports Game of the Week has been a staple in our state for 25 years, and this season we've put together a slate of 12 regular-season games that's sure to deliver.

FOX 5 is once again partnering with the Atlanta Falcons to make each game an event like no other. Freddie Falcon and the Falcons Cheerleaders will join us on-site and you might even see a former Dirty Bird player in attendance as well.

We're especially proud to bring you coverage of the first-ever Friday night girls' flag football game as part of our coverage.

Veteran FOX 5 reporter Bill Hartman, who's been covering high school football in our state for over 50 years and is a member of the Atlanta Sports Hall-of-Fame, will handle the live reports from the stadiums, and our own high school sports savant Cody Chaffins takes the reigns and anchors High 5 Sports every Friday night at 11 o'clock, replacing the legendary Ken Rodriguez who retired in June.

Check out our games, and as always, stay IN YOUR FACE with us throughout the season!

August 20th

Rabun County @ Jefferson

This could quite possibly be the biggest game in state featuring UGA commits Gunner Stockton and Malaki Starks playing on opposite teams. Newly remodeled Jefferson Memorial Stadium will be rocking as two state finalists from 2020 look to bring a title home. Jefferson won last year’s matchup 28-14.

August 27th

Rockmart @ Cedartown

School officials say they’re expecting 10,000 fans for this annual NW Georgia battle. Running back, and UGA commit CJ Washington leads the Bulldogs against the rival Yellow Jackets, reminding us of Nick Chubb’s days in C-Town.

September 3rd

Sandy Creek @ Newnan

It will be the first Newnan home game since a devastating tornado earlier this year damaged much of the area. The Atlanta Falcons will continue their support of the Newnan community, by sending a pep squad and an alumni player to the game in conjunction with FOX 5’s on-site broadcast team. Newnan head coach Chip Walker has taken the Cougars to the playoffs in each of his first four years at the helm. Sandy Creek has won four of the five meetings between the two schools. Walker was the head coach of the Fighting Patriots for 12 years and is known for developing NFL Hall-of-Fame receiver Calvin Johnson while he was a prep star at Sandy Creek.

September 10th

Tri-Cities @ Maynard Jackson

Our APS game from Henderson Stadium features two schools that have never appeared on our Game of the Week. The Atlanta Falcons will also join us on site for this matchup as we feature the Maynard Jackson Jaguars and celebrate their contributions to Atlanta Public Schools. The Falcons continue to support APS through various community efforts, and will send Freddie Falcon and an alumni player to join the fun. A 5:30pm kickoff will mean live coverage during FOX 5 News, so make sure to tune in!

September 17th

Griffin @ Lovejoy

A Classic Southside slugfest! Lovejoy head coach Edgar Carson used to coach the Bears, so this one is personal. Griffin will look to avenge last year’s 27-6 loss to the Wildcats under first-year head coach Rusty Easom, who was the defensive coordinator for the Bears during their 2013 championship season and most recently was the head coach at Rutland High school.

September 24th

Carrollton @ Rome

An enormous crowd is expected at Barron Stadium as former Cartersville head coach Joey King, who won two state championships with Trevor Lawrence, takes the new-look Trojans on the road to face John Reid’s two-time state champion Wolves. FOX 5 Sports high school football analyst Rusty Mansell says this one will be worth the price of admission, so get your tickets early and watch the highlights on High 5 Sports at 11!

October 1st

Hughes @ Westlake

Talent, talent, and more talent- plus a chippy rivalry- makes this one special. Westlake’s head coach Bobby May took the Lions to the state finals in only his second season, losing to Lee County 35-14. Meanwhile, Hughes finished 11-2 after making it to the state quarter-finals. A week five loss to Westlake in 2020 left a nasty taste in their mouths, so coach Daniel "Boone" Williams will have his Panthers ready.

October 8th

Allatoona @ West Forsyth (Girls Flag Football)

It’s our first-ever Friday night girls high school football game on High 5 Sports featuring West Forsyth, last year’s champions of the 6 and 7A classification, and 2020 semi-finalists Allatoona. The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the biggest supporters of girls flag since its inception, and continue to provide opportunity for interested participants and foster growth of the fastest growing GHSA sport. Expect an alumni player and Freddie Falcon to make the trip for this one-of-a-kind night in Cumming.

October 15th

Collins Hill @ North Gwinnett

Two teams with championship aspirations square off in this Region 8-7A clash. Collins Hill is coming off its first-ever state final appearance against Grayson, while Bill Stewart’s Bulldogs hope to go deeper than the second round of the playoffs and recapture that 2017 state championship vibe.

October 22nd

Hillgrove @ North Cobb

Perhaps Cobb County’s best team on paper, North Cobb, hosts traditional county powerhouse Hillgrove. Warriors head coach Shane Queen is entering his 16th year in charge and this season he’s surrounded by talent galore, including Brookwood transfers WR De’Nylon Morrissette and CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew-both committed to play at UGA. Junior Quarterback Malachi Singleton directs the offense with plenty of targets including Morrissette and 4-star recruit Sam Mbake. Undecided defensive end Joshua Josephs, who’s receiving attention from around the nation, will also be featured in this North Cobb home game.

October 29th

Johns Creek @ River Ridge

This game will likely have region implications and features one of state’s best running backs in the Raiders’ Amhere Morrison. River Ridge won its first ever region title and took a 11-0 record into week three of the GHSA playoffs before losing to powerhouse Lee County, while the Gladiators hope to bounce back from a 4-5 season under fifth year head coach Matt Helmerich.

November 5th

Brookwood @ Parkview

The Broncos lost several key players to transfer, but both teams should play themselves into form in time for one of state’s biggest rivalry games which almost always has playoff implications. The Atlanta Falcons will join FOX 5 one final time to celebrate this Gwinnett County classic from one of the country’s most iconic stadiums, Parkview’s Big Orange Jungle.

