HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 8 in review

We'll start with the call heard around the world. Or at least, heard around Powder Springs. It was a controversial end to our Game of the Week.
Check out the Game of the Week recap and presentation of the Golden Hand trophy to McEachern:
The top-ranked Mighty McEachern Indians taking on No. 6 Hillgrove. Hawks have won this thing two years in a row but this time things are different.
Our Play of the Week comes to us from Oconee County.
This comes from the Oconee County game
Our Team of the Week, Trinity Christian, beat Landmark Christian 48-13.
Did this week's Team of the Week win against Landmark Christian
Here are some more scores from around the area.
North Forsyth 29, Forsyth Central 28 (OT)
It's time to get airborne. Friday Night Heights coming to you from Forsyth Central where the Bulldogs enter region play with North Forsyth. Central has only given up 31 total points on defense all year.
Jefferson 28, Hart County 23
It is Homecoming week at a High 5 Sports and this game proves it.
Douglas County 13, Mays 38
The final highlight of the night is from Lakewood Stadium
South Paulding 43, Hughes 28
Luella @ Hampton (POSTPONED until Saturday at 1 p.m.)
Luella Lions in a rivalry game with the Hampton Hornets. These schools are only three miles apart as well. Both are 1-1 in Region 4-4A.
Marietta 49, North Paulding 14
To North Paulding, the 4-1 Marietta Blue Devils on the road to take on the undefeated Wolfpack. It's the start of region play for both teams.
Denmark 19, Blessed Trinity 20
Get your ears and eyes on it's time for the Call of the Week.
Harrison 21, Allatoona 17
Two top-five ranked teams in 6A
Pace 21, Westminster 36
A backyard brawl at Alfred Thompson Stadium as next-door neighbors Pace Academy and Westminster hook up. The Knights looking to stay undefeated in Region 5-AAA.
Cedar Shoals 13, Buford 31
5-A'S top-ranked Buford Wolves hosting the 4-2 Cedar Shoals Jaguars.
Commerce 47, Lakeview Academy 7
Sixth-ranked Commerce Tigers on the road with winless Lakeview Academy Lions.
Oconee County 21, St. Pius X 7
Let's start with the 5-1 Oconee County Warriors traveling to George B. Maloof Stadium to take on the 3-3 St. Pius Golden Lions. Neither team ranked as they enter region play.
Jones County 27, Dutchtown 22
4A Region battle is a dog battle
North Gwinnett 45, Mill Creek 3
Huge game up I-85 North, 7A's 8th-ranked Mill Creek Hawks hosting the 7th-ranked North Gwinnett Bulldogs, both undefeated in region play.