HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 8 in review

We'll start with the call heard around the world. Or at least, heard around Powder Springs. It was a controversial end to our Game of the Week.

Check out the Game of the Week recap and presentation of the Golden Hand trophy to McEachern:

Our Play of the Week comes to us from Oconee County.

Our Team of the Week, Trinity Christian, beat Landmark Christian 48-13.

Advertisement

Here are some more scores from around the area.

North Forsyth 29, Forsyth Central 28 (OT)

Jefferson 28, Hart County 23

Douglas County 13, Mays 38

South Paulding 43, Hughes 28

Luella @ Hampton (POSTPONED until Saturday at 1 p.m.)

Marietta 49, North Paulding 14

Denmark 19, Blessed Trinity 20

Harrison 21, Allatoona 17

Pace 21, Westminster 36

Cedar Shoals 13, Buford 31

Commerce 47, Lakeview Academy 7

Oconee County 21, St. Pius X 7

Jones County 27, Dutchtown 22

North Gwinnett 45, Mill Creek 3