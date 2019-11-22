HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 2 of the playoffs in review

It's the second round of the playoffs, and we're attempting something unprecedented at High 5 Sports: Covering more than 20 playoff games.
As K-Rod would say: FEET DON'T FAIL US NOW!
First things first: There's something we especially love about our Play of the Night.
Play of the Night
The Play of the Night comes from the Woodward vs St. Pius X game
There was a certain Sandy Creek player who was a close Play of the Night runner-up with his historic night, but we couldn't choose which one we liked the most.
Our Game of the Week was a matchup between last year's 7A state champ and a favorite to win it all this year.
Speaking of 7A, Cody Chaffins broke down some of that bracket.
Cody also talked at length about the single-A and 2A brackets.
Here are some other scores from the High 5 coverage area.
Coffee 59, Mays 36
The 6-A Bracket with the Coffee Trojans at Lakewood Stadium taking on the Mays Raiders.
Allatoona 23, Stephenson 13
7th ranked Altoona Buccaneers and Stephenson Jaguars going at it. 6th straight year in the 2nd round for Gary Varner's Bucs. Who's going to the quarterfinals?
Lanier 34, Richmond Hill 41
The 10-1 Lanier Longhorns survived Sprayberry last week. Now, they're at Richmond Hill to take on the Wildcats.
Valdosta 28, Johns Creek 24
The Gladiators of Johns Creek hosting the Valdosta Wildcats. It's a top-10 battle for a trip to the quarterfinals.
Creekside 7, Lee County 49
The Seminole have had a great year and are trying to keep it going, but it's always a tough one down in Leesburg.
Veterans 10, Carrollton 21
The undefeated Carrollton Trojans hosting the Warhawks of Veterans High School from down in middle Georgia.
Hiram 14, Griffin 49
We're in the 5-A Bracket. The Hiram Hornets, yes they're back in the second round and they're taking on the Griffin Bears.
Dutchtown 31, Riverwood 7
Riverwood is having a dream season, but the Dutchtown Bulldogs came to play.
St. Pius X 0, Woodward 41
We're in the 4-A Bracket now. Woodward War Eagles hosting the Golden Lions of St. Pius.
Americus Sumter 7, Sandy Creek 56
And now for the Brian Branch show! The Fighting Patriots of Sandy Creek hosting the Panthers of Americus-Sumter. And watch Brian Branch at work.
Marist 30, Carver-Columbus 20 (Note: The broadcast of this game contained the wrong score.)
Still in the 4-A Bracket. The 10-1 Marist War Eagles. Taking on the 10-1 Tigers of Carver-Columbus.
Benedictine 13, Cedar Grove 49
It's a rematch of a state championship a few years ago as Benedictine and Cedar Grove battle it out once again.
Cook 0, GAC 38
The coach is named Hardy and the QB is named Hardy, but would that name get them anywhere on the gridiron?
Marietta 38, Milton 24
Preseason No. 1 Marietta at defending champion Milton.
Cherokee 14, Archer 45
In the 7-A Bracket, Andy Dyer's Archer Tigers hosting the 8-3 Cherokee Warriors. This is one of the great stories of 2019.
East Coweta 21, Grayson 42
East Coweta at Grayson to face the 10-1 Rams.
Mill Creek 41, Roswell 17
Mill Creek Hawks visiting the Roswell Hornets.
Colquitt County 21, Parkview 40
At the Big Orange Jungle Lilburn. Parkview Panthers hosting the Packers from Colquitt County.
Norcross 14, Lowndes 44
Norcross Blue Devils at Lowndes to play the Mighty Vikings.
Toombs 14, Rabun County 34
Toombs County Bulldogs at undefeated Rabun County.
Prince Avenue 57, ELCA 62
Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines and the Eagles Landing Chargers.
North Cobb Christian 0, Fellowship 14
North Cobb Christian Eagles and the Fellowship Christian Paladins. Only one can go to the quarterfinals.
Walton 10, North Gwinnett 60
Fitzgerald 31, Callaway 50
Buford 34, Ware County 6