HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 2 of the playoffs in review

It's the second round of the playoffs, and we're attempting something unprecedented at High 5 Sports: Covering more than 20 playoff games.

As K-Rod would say: FEET DON'T FAIL US NOW!

First things first: There's something we especially love about our Play of the Night.

There was a certain Sandy Creek player who was a close Play of the Night runner-up with his historic night, but we couldn't choose which one we liked the most.

Our Game of the Week was a matchup between last year's 7A state champ and a favorite to win it all this year.

Speaking of 7A, Cody Chaffins broke down some of that bracket.

Cody also talked at length about the single-A and 2A brackets.

Here are some other scores from the High 5 coverage area.

Coffee 59, Mays 36

Allatoona 23, Stephenson 13

Lanier 34, Richmond Hill 41

Valdosta 28, Johns Creek 24

Creekside 7, Lee County 49

Veterans 10, Carrollton 21

Hiram 14, Griffin 49

Dutchtown 31, Riverwood 7

St. Pius X 0, Woodward 41

Americus Sumter 7, Sandy Creek 56

Marist 30, Carver-Columbus 20 (Note: The broadcast of this game contained the wrong score.)

Benedictine 13, Cedar Grove 49

Cook 0, GAC 38

Marietta 38, Milton 24

Cherokee 14, Archer 45

East Coweta 21, Grayson 42

Mill Creek 41, Roswell 17

Colquitt County 21, Parkview 40

Norcross 14, Lowndes 44

Toombs 14, Rabun County 34

Prince Avenue 57, ELCA 62

North Cobb Christian 0, Fellowship 14

Walton 10, North Gwinnett 60

Fitzgerald 31, Callaway 50

Buford 34, Ware County 6