HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 1 of the playoffs in review

No more waiting... Week 1 of high school football playoffs is here.

No more fitting place to start than with a down-to-the-wire Game of the Week between Mary Persons and Eastside.

Our Play of the Night was a dime from Cherokee.

Here are some other playoff scores from around the High 5 coverage area.

Griffin with the Bears hosting the Bainbridge Bearcats. The first round of the AAAAA Playoffs.

AAAAA'S 9th-ranked Kell Longhorns on the road at Avondale Stadium to play the Columbia Eagles.

Starr's Mill Panthers Region 3-AAAAA Champs hosting the Harris County Tigers.

Region AAAAA where Tucker Tigers on the road to face the Red Terrors of Glynn Academy.

A battle in Region AAAAAA

Sixth-ranked Stephenson Jaguars at Hallford Stadium hosting the Bradwell Institute Tigers.

MLK Lions on the road taking on the Richmond Hill Wildcats.

High 5 Sports Team of the Week the Morrow Mustangs at Tara Stadium hosting the Brunswick Pirates.

The Call of the Week is from the AAAA Bracket. The 5th ranked Marist hosting the Cedartown Bulldogs.

In the AAAAAAA Bracket, sixth-ranked Marietta hosting Bob Spire and the Camden County Wildcats.

Ninth-ranked Archer Tigers hosting the Eagles of Collins Hill

Cherokee Warriors at the Lions’ Den taking on Westlake.

AAAAAA playoff action from Colquitt County

Playoff action from Garland Shoemaker Memorial Stadium

AAAA Bracket game between Pickens Dragons at North Oconee to take on the Titans.

One final highlight, this one from OLA and Ware County

A look at the AA Brackets where B.E.S.T. takes on Rabun County

Dawson County Tigers at Westminster to play the Wildcats in the AAA Bracket.