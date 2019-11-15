HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 1 of the playoffs in review

No more waiting... Week 1 of high school football playoffs is here.
High 5 Sports – The Final Countdown
Check out this High 5 Sports parody of a popular commercial
No more fitting place to start than with a down-to-the-wire Game of the Week between Mary Persons and Eastside.
Mary Persons vs Eastside – Game of the Week
Eastside High School versus Mary Persons is this week’s Game of the Week.
Our Play of the Night was a dime from Cherokee.
Play of the Night
From the Cherokee High School game
Here are some other playoff scores from around the High 5 coverage area.
Bainbridge 20, Griffin 21
Bainbridge vs Griffin
Griffin with the Bears hosting the Bainbridge Bearcats. The first round of the AAAAA Playoffs.
Kell 48, Columbia 32
Kell vs. Columbia
AAAAA'S 9th-ranked Kell Longhorns on the road at Avondale Stadium to play the Columbia Eagles.
Harris County 7, Starr's Mill 28
Harris County vs. Starr’s Mill
Starr's Mill Panthers Region 3-AAAAA Champs hosting the Harris County Tigers.
Tucker 7, Glynn Academy 31
Tucker vs Glynn Academy
Region AAAAA where Tucker Tigers on the road to face the Red Terrors of Glynn Academy.
Dalton 18, Dacula 49
Dalton vs. Dacula
A battle in Region AAAAAA
Bradwell 20, Stephenson 47
Bradwell Institute vs Stephenson
Sixth-ranked Stephenson Jaguars at Hallford Stadium hosting the Bradwell Institute Tigers.
MLK 12, Richmond Hill 18
MLK vs Richmond Hill
MLK Lions on the road taking on the Richmond Hill Wildcats.
Brunswick 34, Morrow 13
Brunswick vs Morrow
High 5 Sports Team of the Week the Morrow Mustangs at Tara Stadium hosting the Brunswick Pirates.
Cedartown 22, Marist 42
Cedertown vs Marist – Call of the Week
The Call of the Week is from the AAAA Bracket. The 5th ranked Marist hosting the Cedartown Bulldogs.
Camden County 13, Marietta 41
Camden County vs. Marietta
In the AAAAAAA Bracket, sixth-ranked Marietta hosting Bob Spire and the Camden County Wildcats.
Hillgrove 8, Lowndes 38
Collins Hill 28, Archer 31
Collins Hills vs. Archer
Ninth-ranked Archer Tigers hosting the Eagles of Collins Hill
Cherokee 41, Westlake 23
Cherokee vs Westlake
Cherokee Warriors at the Lions’ Den taking on Westlake.
North Cobb 7, Colquitt County 35
North Cobb vs Colquitt County
AAAAAA playoff action from Colquitt County
Etowah 13, East Coweta 20
Etowah vs. East Coweta
Playoff action from Garland Shoemaker Memorial Stadium
Pickens 24, North Oconee 45
Pickens vs North Oconee
AAAA Bracket game between Pickens Dragons at North Oconee to take on the Titans.
Ola 22, Ware County 35
OLA and Ware County
One final highlight, this one from OLA and Ware County
Chattooga 7, Callaway 54
Best Academy, Rabun County
B.E.S.T Academy vs. Rabun County
A look at the AA Brackets where B.E.S.T. takes on Rabun County
Dawson County 27, Westminster 3
Dawson County vs Westminister
Dawson County Tigers at Westminster to play the Wildcats in the AAA Bracket.