Cedar Grove defends Class 3A state title

Miguel Patrick picked up right where his predecessor, Jimmy Smith, left off: on top.

Cedar Grove defended its 2018 Class 3A state championship Saturday afternoon, winning 21-14 against Crisp County. The title is also the program’s third in the last four years.

"Man, it feels amazing," Patrick said. "I can't say that word enough today: Amazing. I'm so excited right now."

Smith, now the running backs coach at Georgia State, was on the sideline for the Saints’ 13th win of the season.

Both teams started out slow, with the game remaining scoreless heading into the second quarter. By halftime, the Saints held a 7-0 advantage.

Crisp County’s best opportunity came early, when Cedar Grove set the tone with a defensive stand at the one-yard line. The Cougars didn’t end up finding the end zone until late in the third.

"Once made a couple plays defensively, that got our offense going and we just started clicking in the second half," Patrick said.

Despite a special teams gaffe late in the fourth that led to a Crisp County touchdown, the Saints recovered an onside kick and then ran out the clock to secure the win.