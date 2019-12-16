Expand / Collapse search

Yang Yang the panda predicts a Peach Bowl winner

FOX 5's Kelly Price stopped by Zoo Atlanta where a panda predicted the winner of the Peach Bowl.

After getting the last two Peach Bowl winners wrong, Yang Yang was looking for redemption Monday morning when the Zoo Atlanta panda chose a winner for this year's game.

This season, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is a College Football Playoff Semifinal game, between No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU.

The Florida Gators dominated Michigan, 41-15, in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Yang Yang had picked the Wolverines. 

The year before that, he chose Auburn over Central Florida, and UCF went on to win, 34-27.