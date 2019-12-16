Yang Yang the panda predicts a Peach Bowl winner

After getting the last two Peach Bowl winners wrong, Yang Yang was looking for redemption Monday morning when the Zoo Atlanta panda chose a winner for this year's game.

This season, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is a College Football Playoff Semifinal game, between No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU.

The Florida Gators dominated Michigan, 41-15, in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Yang Yang had picked the Wolverines.

The year before that, he chose Auburn over Central Florida, and UCF went on to win, 34-27.