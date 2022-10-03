Vampire flick ‘The Lost Boys’ celebrates 35th anniversary

Just in time for the Halloween season, the horror hit The Lost Boys is back and better than ever.

Warner Bros. is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the stylish vampire flick with a brand-new Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital release, available now. The 1987 hit was directed by Joel Schumacher and stars Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Corey Haim, and Jami Gertz — along with Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander as the iconic Edgar and Alan Frog.

"Corey and I met in the hallway — I can still picture it — in the hallway outside of the casting director’s office at Warner Bros.," recalls Newlander. "I thought we had a connection. We worked really well together. We were immediately somewhat close, and I think that Schumacher just kind of built on that."

A young Corey Feldman (left) and a young Jamison Newlander (right) star as the iconic Edgar and Alan Frog in the film (Warner Bros.).

Adds Feldman, "I read with like three or four different ‘Alans’ that day. So, they kept having me go out to the hallway and wait, and then I’d go back in with somebody else. And then I’d go back out and wait, and come back in with somebody else. And when it got to Jamison, it was like, instant connection. We were right on par."

Corey Feldman (right) and Jamison Newlander (left) starred as the iconic Edgar and Alan Frog in the film (FOX 5 Atlanta).

To check out more of our interview with Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander, click the video player in this article. And click here for more information on The Lost Boys.