Recipe: Stone Fruit Clafoutis

This recipe is from the May/June issue of 'Bake from Scratch' magazine and adds a twist of Georgia peaches. Editor-in-chief Brian Hart Hoffman has a great trick to share that uses needle nose pliers to easily remove pits from peaches. Recipe and instructions are below:

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Use any mix of apricots, cherries, nectarines, peaches, or plums you like for this classic French baked custard.

Unsalted butter, softened

11⁄2 pounds (680 grams) assorted stone fruit

3 large eggs (150 grams), room temperature

1⁄3 cup (66 grams) plus 3 tablespoons (36 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon (4 grams) vanilla extract 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon ground cardamom

11⁄4 cups (300 grams) whole milk

3⁄4 cup (94 grams) all-purpose flour