Recipe: Filipino style roasted rice beverage

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 



If you're tired of starting your day with the same-old breakfast, Atlanta chef Nancy Waldeck has some recipes that may inspire you to rethink the first meal of the day.

Looking for a substitute for coffee, with rich flavor but no caffeine? Try this easy recipe. 

All it requires is brown rice and a little patience to watch and stir the pan.

  • ¼ Cup Brown Rice
  • 2 Cups Boiling Water
  • Plant Based Milk, Honey or Maple Syrup

Directions

  1. Place the rice in a cast iron skillet or heavy skillet. Over medium low heat, roast the rice until it is deeply browned, stirring with a wooden spoon often. You want it to brown, not burn.
  2. Remove the browned rice from the pan, and place in a teapot with an infuser, or in a tea strainer or coffee filter. Pour the boiling water over the rice and let it steep for at least 5 minutes. Remove the rice from the water and pour into cups, adding milk and sweetener as desired.