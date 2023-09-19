Recipe: Filipino style roasted rice beverage
Looking for a substitute for coffee, with rich flavor but no caffeine? Try this easy recipe.
All it requires is brown rice and a little patience to watch and stir the pan.
- ¼ Cup Brown Rice
- 2 Cups Boiling Water
- Plant Based Milk, Honey or Maple Syrup
Directions
- Place the rice in a cast iron skillet or heavy skillet. Over medium low heat, roast the rice until it is deeply browned, stirring with a wooden spoon often. You want it to brown, not burn.
- Remove the browned rice from the pan, and place in a teapot with an infuser, or in a tea strainer or coffee filter. Pour the boiling water over the rice and let it steep for at least 5 minutes. Remove the rice from the water and pour into cups, adding milk and sweetener as desired.