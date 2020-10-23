Private island offered for a 'Friendsgiving'

If you're looking for the ultimate getaway for Thanksgiving, then well-known hotel booking site, Hotels.com, may have just what you're looking for.

Hotels.com is offering a 'private island' during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Hotels.com, anyone who books can expect a private chef who will prepare Thanksgiving dinner during a seven-night stay from November 14 through November 21.

Hotels.com described the price and accommodations on its website, by saying:

"The seven-night stay (Nov. 14 – 21) includes a 3-bed, 2-bath, 5,000-square-foot vacation home with a veranda, kayaks, paddleboards, a boat dock and helicopter launch pad. Reserving just one night on this private island would typically run you $1,400, but Hotels.com is offering a mega-discounted rate of $2,000 (+tax) for the entire stay."