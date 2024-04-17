Popular Mexican restaurant in Canton celebrates spring with weekend festival

Aside from that pesky pollen, spring is certainly a season to celebrate here in North Georgia. And a popular Mexican restaurant is welcoming the warmer weather with a special festival happening this weekend.

Canton’s Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana will host a Spring Festival this Saturday starting at 3 p.m., which restaurant owners Greg and Diane Hammond say will give customers a chance to enjoy food, drinks, live music, and some special giveaways! If you’re a longtime Good Day Atlanta viewer, you’ll remember our previous visits to Nuevos Amigos, which opened in early 2019 and exploded in popularity during the pandemic due to its abundant outdoor space and gorgeous mountain views.

The Hammonds say that Saturday’s Spring Festival will feature more than 25 different types of tequila, bourbon, vodka, and other spirits — which is why the event is only open to guests 21 years old and up. As for the food to go along with all those drinks, we’re told the team will be serving up whole hog tacos and Mexican street corn.

Tickets for the festival are $99 per person — more information is available on the restaurant’s website and on its Instagram page. Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana is located at 3740 Sixes Road in Canton.

We never tire of spending the morning at Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana, hanging out on the rooftop and gazing at the mountains while enjoying delicious drinks. So, click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive preview of this weekend’s big event!