Social distance part of the experience at Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana.

With a covered patio, rooftop seating, and a spacious backyard area, one popular North Georgia restaurant says social distancing hasn’t been a big problem during the coronavirus pandemic.

We spent the morning at Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana in Canton, which first opened up in early 2019. Owned by longtime North Georgia residents and restaurant owners Greg and Diane Hammond, the restaurant is located on Sixes Road near Bells Ferry Road — and if you’ve ever been in the area, you know it’s a really scenic spot with mountain views. Like other restaurants across the state, Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana spent the early part of the pandemic serving customers through take-out orders, but reopened in late April with new safety measures including in-car waiting until tables are ready, masks and gloves for all employees, and reduced seating.

With an abundance of outdoor space, Nuevos Amigos has proven a popular spot for people who’d rather dine outside right now; the restaurant has also begun to welcome back live performers outdoors, as a way to entertain customers and also give local musicians a place to play.

Now…on to the food. Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana specializes in Mexican fare, of course, which means you’ll find quesadillas, burritos, nachos, and tacos on the menu. Specials include the Tour De Mexico (including a chalupa, taco, chile relleno, and enchilada), Chiles Poblanos (stuffed with cheese), and Dos Pollo (one chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada). Oh, and yes — there are margaritas.

For more information on Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana and to check out the menu, click over to the restaurant’s website here. More details on the additional safety measures can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page. And for a look at some of those incredible views — click the video player in this article!