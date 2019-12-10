Miss Georgia previews Miss America 2020 on Good Day Atlanta

It's been an American tradition since 1921 and this year, Georgia's representative to the Miss America competition is from Canton.

Victoria Hill is a student at Rhinehardt University and is majoring in vocal performance. She talks to Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman about the upcoming competition and her social impact initiative Flip The Script on Foster Care.

For more information on Victoria Hill follow her on social media @missamericaga. For more information on Miss America click here.