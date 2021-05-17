Major retailers revisit mask policies

Major retailers are deciding how to move forward after recent mask-wearing guidance.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance this week for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to ditch their face coverings in most indoor and outdoor settings in crowds. But despite this news, many major retailers have said they’ll keep their mask policies in place for now, with some re-evaluating those policies, in response to the relaxed guidelines.

CDC officials said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors, essentially leaving it up to people to do the right thing — as there is no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn't.

